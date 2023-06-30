ANDREWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A plane carrying comedian Gabriel Iglesias made an emergency landing in the North Carolina mountains Friday afternoon.

The “Fluffy” comic said on social media that his private plane skidded off the runway and “wound up in the field” at Western Carolina Regional Airport in Cherokee County. He said “everyone is OK.”

Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KWNOyx7dXg — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) June 30, 2023

The airport general manager said it occurred around 1 p.m. and confirmed there were no injuries.

Iglesias is slated to perform Friday night at the Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center in Murphy.