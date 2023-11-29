GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County music venue is preparing for a concert with royal rock n’ roll bloodlines this week.

Noah Weiland, the son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, will perform with Anella Herim at The Rooster in Gastonia on Thursday, Nov. 30. STP was known for ’90s rock hits like “Plush and “Interstate Love Song.”

The show is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The younger Weiland’s most popular songs include “One Day” and “Good Riddance and Goodbye.”

Spencer Carr Reed also will perform, and Street Money Show is the special guest announcer. The Rooster is at 334 W. Main Ave.

Tickets cost $45. They can be purchased by visiting theroostergastonia.com or the venue’s Facebook page.