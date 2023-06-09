Taste of Charlotte has returned to Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Check out these events around the Queen City the weekend of June 9-11.

Taste of Charlotte

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Details: Taste samples from area restaurants and various performances and activities, plus vendors with information, coupons and giveaways.

2nd Friday Street Festival

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday

Where: Oak Street Mill, Cornelius

Details: Inflatable village, games, food trucks, kids’ interactive art projects, local vendors, live music from David Scott Crowe’s IMUSINATION

Pro Wrestling

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Waxhaw Taphouse, Waxhaw

Details: Xtreme Warfare TV presents Commissioner Kwest, Metal Shark and El Luchador Negro.

Mount Holly Nights

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown Mount Holly

Details: Local Legend Thurston Howell performs along with opening act Simple Sol

Live Under the Oaks

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Where: Birkdale Village, Huntersville

Details: Wagon Load a Trouble performs; a bar will be onsite in the designated area provided by Red Rocks for beverage needs.

Family Day at Cabarrus Arts Council

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, Concord

Details: Family Days feature fun and creative activities for children in The Galleries and Davis Theatre and opportunities for anyone to visit The Galleries on a weekend.

East Blk Charlotte Food and Culture Festival

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Victoria Yards, Charlotte

Details: Try foods from some of the best Black-owned food trucks in the city. The block party will feature a DJ and fun activities for kids of all ages.

Second Saturdays at the Square

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Crazy Pig, Davidson

Details: The Paul Atkinson band performs Americana and folk music.

Charlotte FC Match

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Details: Charlotte FC takes on Seattle on Pride Night.

Belmont Movies in the Park

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stowe Park Pavilion, Belmont

Details: “The Princess Bride” will be shown.

Summer Pops

When: 8:15 p.m. Sunday

Where: Symphony Park, Charlotte

Details: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra plays the music of legendary composer John Williams.