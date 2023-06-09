(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Check out these events around the Queen City the weekend of June 9-11.
When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: South Tryon Street, Charlotte
Details: Taste samples from area restaurants and various performances and activities, plus vendors with information, coupons and giveaways.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday
Where: Oak Street Mill, Cornelius
Details: Inflatable village, games, food trucks, kids’ interactive art projects, local vendors, live music from David Scott Crowe’s IMUSINATION
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Waxhaw Taphouse, Waxhaw
Details: Xtreme Warfare TV presents Commissioner Kwest, Metal Shark and El Luchador Negro.
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Downtown Mount Holly
Details: Local Legend Thurston Howell performs along with opening act Simple Sol
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Where: Birkdale Village, Huntersville
Details: Wagon Load a Trouble performs; a bar will be onsite in the designated area provided by Red Rocks for beverage needs.
Family Day at Cabarrus Arts Council
When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, Concord
Details: Family Days feature fun and creative activities for children in The Galleries and Davis Theatre and opportunities for anyone to visit The Galleries on a weekend.
East Blk Charlotte Food and Culture Festival
When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Victoria Yards, Charlotte
Details: Try foods from some of the best Black-owned food trucks in the city. The block party will feature a DJ and fun activities for kids of all ages.
Second Saturdays at the Square
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday
Where: The Crazy Pig, Davidson
Details: The Paul Atkinson band performs Americana and folk music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Details: Charlotte FC takes on Seattle on Pride Night.
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stowe Park Pavilion, Belmont
Details: “The Princess Bride” will be shown.
When: 8:15 p.m. Sunday
Where: Symphony Park, Charlotte
Details: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra plays the music of legendary composer John Williams.