(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Check out these events around the Queen City the weekend of June 9-11.

Taste of Charlotte 

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 

Where: South Tryon Street, Charlotte 

Details: Taste samples from area restaurants and various performances and activities, plus vendors with information, coupons and giveaways. 

2nd Friday Street Festival 

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday 

Where: Oak Street Mill, Cornelius 

Details: Inflatable village, games, food trucks, kids’ interactive art projects, local vendors, live music from David Scott Crowe’s IMUSINATION 

Pro Wrestling 

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday 

Where: Waxhaw Taphouse, Waxhaw 

Details: Xtreme Warfare TV presents Commissioner Kwest, Metal Shark and El Luchador Negro.

Mount Holly Nights 

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Downtown Mount Holly

Details: Local Legend Thurston Howell performs along with opening act Simple Sol

Live Under the Oaks 

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday 

Where: Birkdale Village, Huntersville 

Details: Wagon Load a Trouble performs; a bar will be onsite in the designated area provided by Red Rocks for beverage needs. 

Family Day at Cabarrus Arts Council

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, Concord

Details:  Family Days feature fun and creative activities for children in The Galleries and Davis Theatre and opportunities for anyone to visit The Galleries on a weekend.

East Blk Charlotte Food and Culture Festival

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Victoria Yards, Charlotte

Details: Try foods from some of the best Black-owned food trucks in the city. The block party will feature a DJ and fun activities for kids of all ages. 

Second Saturdays at the Square 

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday 

Where: The Crazy Pig, Davidson 

Details: The Paul Atkinson band performs Americana and folk music. 

Charlotte FC Match

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Details: Charlotte FC takes on Seattle on Pride Night.

Belmont Movies in the Park 

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stowe Park Pavilion, Belmont

Details: “The Princess Bride” will be shown.

Summer Pops

When: 8:15 p.m. Sunday 

Where: Symphony Park, Charlotte 

Details: Charlotte Symphony Orchestra plays the music of legendary composer John Williams. 