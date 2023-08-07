(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As Beyoncé fans look for last-minute tickets to the superstar’s Charlotte show this week, the Better Business Bureau is warning against scammers for concert-goers.

The BBB noted how many stadiums and venues have gone to only accepting digital tickets only, making the possibilities for scams all the more likely. The “Queen Bey’s” visit to the Queen City Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium is part of her Renaissance World Tour. It has very limited seats at face value, but start at $700 — before those pesky fees.

Beyoncé resale tickets are available on many outlets, going from $200 in the upper section to north of $12,000 closer to the stage on Ticketmaster.

Last year, the BBB received more than 140 reports on its Scam Tracker about ticket scams related to sporting events, concerts, theater and more.

BBB warns consumers to be smart when searching for and purchasing tickets to ensure they are purchasing from a trustworthy source. BBB and the National Association of Ticket Brokers are working to raise awareness and educate fans about the smartest ways to buy tickets on the secondary resale market.

Gary Adler, the executive director and counsel, for the NATB recommends that people download their tickets to a digital wallet before the event. With large crowds outside the stadium or venue, cellphone service may be spotty, making it harder to access your ticket.

Here are some tips for buying tickets, whether you are looking for tickets for a Panthers game, concert tickets or any other event:

Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller) and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the NATB. NATB members offer a 200 percent purchase guarantee on tickets.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card, so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

Go to BBB.org to look up online marketplace business profiles, file a complaint, or write a customer review. Visit BBB Scam Tracker to research and report scams.