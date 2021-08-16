Skip to content
Hunger Action Month
Finding Fresh Produce: Mecklenburg launches local …
Top Hunger Action Month Headlines
Hunger Action Month: Harvest Center in Charlotte …
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight …
Nexstar stations to raise awareness for Feeding America
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
More Hunger Action Month
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges …
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action …
Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America …
Hunger expected to rise in 23 global hotspots, UN …
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ …
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people …
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
Local News
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
View All Local News
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
View All National News
Severe Weather
Fiona could produce hazardous conditions on NC seashore
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in Atlantic
Residents, officials reflect four years after Florence
Waterfalls form in Death Valley due to hurricane
Lake Lure area in NC under ‘state of emergency’
View All Severe Weather
Coronavirus
Biden clarifies COVID pandemic comments
President Biden: ‘The pandemic is over’
“End in sight” for pandemic, WHO says
Novant Health offering bivalent COVID-19 booster
NC man welcomed home after year in hospital
Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
View All Coronavirus