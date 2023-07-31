CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The pictures of Beverly Ranger playing soccer overseas show the joy and love she gained for the game.

“I started in England by playing in the park with the boys,” said Ranger. “I guess one could say I started at the very late stages; I started when I was 16.”

The game came naturally to the woman born in Kingston, Jamaica. She played in England, and then for German club Bonner SC, where she helped the team win a championship in 1975.

“Never in my wildest dream I thought it would explode like that,” added Ranger. “I started off just having fun in the park.”

Ranger also won the coveted German Goal of the Month award that year, only the second woman to win the award at the time.

Beverly Ranger moved to the United States after retired from soccer in 1989.

She retired in 1989 and moved to the U.S. When talking about the current World Cup, a thumb went up before Queen City News could ask who she is rooting for.

“It has to be Jamaica,” she said with a big grin. “I’m rooting 110 percent for Jamaica. Not because it’s my heritage, but we’re a very small island, and for those young ladies to accomplish back-to-back qualifying for the World Cup, that is a great accomplishment.”

Ranger says when the team won its first World Cup match versus Panama, “I jumped, and I screamed.”

She is also rooting for the United States women as well. More importantly, she is rooting for women of color.

Ranger was named the “female Pele” by some and dealt with racism. She says each match the sport gets better with the issue.

“Young girls need to have someone that reflects their image to give them the hope, the courage to say, ‘One day this could be me,’” she said.

The U.S. Women’s National Team before their World Cup match in New Zealand.

Those success stories come off the foot of a woman who’s still realizing the role she played in this global game.

“Other people have always made more of my accomplishment than myself,” said Ranger. “Sometimes I have to pinch myself and say, ‘I did do all those things.’ But on the other hand, it’s an honor to be thought of as a pioneer.”