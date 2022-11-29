CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tuesday was a big day for Team USA overseas in the World Cup, as the Americans beat Iran 1-0.

Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute.

“Just joy to score the goal. Unbelievable. Nothing like sharing the camaraderie with other fans. There is nothing like it,” Caleb Adams said.

“Well, first of all, this is a great watch party, and people have been pumped up since the initial whistle,” said Charlotte FC Announcer Eric Krakauer. “It was a great goal, and the crowd responded the way that we should have responded.”

USA WINS! ⚽️🇺🇸 | After defeating Iran with a 1-0 final, the US will advance to the next round of the World Cup. More: https://t.co/3bP44UOh88 pic.twitter.com/m5Kc6ZE6Ux — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) November 29, 2022

Hundreds decked out in American apparel and soccer kits skipped work to cheer on the U.S. Men’s National team at Clutch in Uptown.

“I did half a day, of course, because we have things to do in the banking world,” Krista Graham.

It wasn’t just USA pride bringing fans out Tuesday – it was their love for soccer that many discovered through Charlotte FC.

“It’s symbiotic. Charlotte FC proved that Charlotte and the Carolinas are soccer cities and soccer states.”

Even with a lot at stake, fans had no doubt Team USA would come out on top from the very beginning.

“We are going to win. That’s it. And it’s my birthday, so that is going to be my present so absolutely,” Lisbeth Garcia said.

The U.S. now moves on to the knockout rounds.