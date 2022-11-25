CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fans of Team USA understood the assignment. To them, it was about bringing the energy to Camp North End on Saturday.

“It’s a great environment,” said Johnny Dodaj, who came to the watch party wearing a red, white, and blue mask. “I’m just happy to be here. ‘Go, USA!’ That’s what it’s all about.”

The second match of Group B play versus England was pivotal for the red, white, and blue. Fans not only wanted a win but also to advance so that the fun could continue. However, both teams failed to reach the back of the next, making for a scoreless tie.

“We always have to wait four years for the World Cup to be on,” added Mylena Kaseman. “So, it’s always a great time to get everybody together. In our case, it doesn’t matter where you are from. It’s just about the game.”

The match had everyone on edge. From the times England came close to scoring to near misses by Team USA, the game riveted the fans.

“It’s a game where we can unite together as a country,” said Dodaj. “I love it. Man, I love it.”

The result is different from what the fans wanted, but all will be back to support the team. They also know the future of men’s soccer in the U.S. looks pretty good. The next American game is Tuesday, Nov. 29 (vs. Iran) at 2 p.m.

“It’s pretty awesome,” says Doug Richman. “It’s surprising we missed two previously, but it shows no that we are able to compete. We’ve got tons of players.”

Fans say there will be more points on the board in the next match.