CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News and FOX Charlotte is your home for the 2022 World Cup.

The Americans made a good effort, but in the end, the USA stepped away from their first tournament match with a tie.

About a thousand people played hooky from work to watch Team USA in the first match of the FIFA World Cup at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown.

“It’s very exciting! It’s great to see how the soccer population continues to grow in Charlotte and in the US as well,” said fan Jorge Gonzales. “There’s a lot of people for a Monday night.”

Fresh off their inaugural season, Charlotte FC hosted the party in Uptown with a big screen playing the match.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Eduardo Ferrari said. “I never thought this would be this crowded, but Charlotte’s becoming a soccer city!”

Dressed in their red, white, and blue, soccer fans were glued to the screen but perhaps even more excited to talk about the growing popularity of MLS in the Queen City.

“I think Charlotte FC has really helped to build the soccer community in Charlotte,” said Ally Johnson. “We actually live in Greenville but grew up in Charlotte, but we love to see the excitement and the enthusiasm for the sport!”

Some young fans weren’t thrilled about the result. Team USA may not have taken the crown right out of the gate with a draw against Wales, but other fans are already looking forward to the next match.

“So, we move on, and we try to beat England,” one fan said.

Team USA’s next match is against England this Friday at 2 p.m. on FOX Charlotte.