CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New billboards for missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari have popped up across North Carolina.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the FBI-Charlotte announced the new billboards that are up across the state. The FBI is thanking Adam’s Outdoor Adventure company and the North Carolina Outdoor Advertising Association for donating the space to help find Madalina.

Photo: FBI Charlotte

The photo used in the new billboards is her school picture, the FBI said.

Madalina’s parents didn’t report her missing until nearly a month after she was last seen on surveillance video getting off her school bus outside her home in Cornelius on Nov. 21, 2022.

Both Diana Cojocari, her mother, and Christopher Palmiter, her step-father, face charges for failure to report her disappearance. Cojocari remains in jail. Palmiter bonded out.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.