CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s been one year since a Cornelius girl was last seen while getting off her school bus.

There’s been a lot of pain and frustration since Madalina Cojocari went missing, something that wasn’t reported until several weeks later. Some in the community who have never been to an event held for the missing girl felt compelled Tuesday to show their support.

Cornelius Police Chaplain Pastor Paul Turbedsky lead community members at Town Hall in a prayer, “Dear Jesus, while our hands and arms cannot touch Madalina today, we pray and trust that your protective arms are fully embraced around her keeping her safe, blessing her and making a way for her to be found and returned to us.”

The gathering took place less than a mile from where Madalina was last seen in public. It’s been a year, and even those who never knew her, or her family, haven’t given up.

A sign in font of the Cornelius Police Dept. showing the search is still on for Madalina.

“She’s a 12-year-old girl that’s missing that shouldn’t be missing,” said Sara Stauner. “I guess having kids that close in age just hits right in my heart.”

Madalina’s parents didn’t report her missing until nearly a month after she was last seen. Both Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter face charges for failure to report her disappearance. Cojocari remains in jail. Palmiter bonded out. He didn’t attend Tuesday’s gathering.

“It would be nice to know that he could help,” said Cornelius Commissioner Colin Furcht. “I think it’s important if he knows things he should come forward. The fact that he’s not here is not really a surprise. I don’t think the family has been very helpful in the process thus far.”

The past year has taken a toll on everyone.

“We’re a relatively small town so it does affect us. It affects all of us,” said Commissioner Denis Bilodeau.

“The questions always come up,” another stated, “What in the world happened here? Where did it fail? Where did we fail as a community? Why didn’t we see something before it happened?

There’s still hope that before her next birthday, next Thanksgiving and next Christmas Madalina will be back home safe.

“Holidays like this are a time to rejoice and celebrate,” Turbedsky said. “This year when you gather for Thanksgiving consider leaving an open chair. An open chair for Madalina.”

Electric candles were available for anyone who attended Tuesday’s event to take home with them and place in their window as a reminder that Madalina is still missing, and the tight-knit Cornelius community desperately wants her back.