CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen a family member of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

“We are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Toyota Prius or white female in the area between the dates of November 22, 2022, to December 15, 2022,” a police flyer said.

The search to #FindMadalina continues. One of the family members was in the Madison County area of North Carolina.

Police said one of Madalina’s family members was in the Madison County, North Carolina area. No information was given about how investigators learned the information.

The missing girl was last seen as she got off her school bus in Cornelius on November 21, 2022.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, reportedly said they last saw Madalina on November 23.

According to a Mecklenburg County warrant obtained by Queen City News, Diana Cojocari and Palmiter had an argument on Nov. 23. During the argument, Madalina went into her room to go to bed around 10 p.m. Palmiter then decided to drive to Michigan, where he has family, to pick up items. Around 11:30 a.m. the following day, Cojocari went into Madalina’s room to check on her, and Madalina was gone.

Palmiter was told about Madalina’s disappearance three days later, records showed, and Cojocari said she waited three weeks to report her disappearance because she was worried it would affect her relationship with her husband.

If you have firsthand information that could help detectives, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or contact your local FBI office.