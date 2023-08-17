CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of Madalina Cojocari, the missing Cornelius girl who would now be 12 years old, are set to face a judge on Thursday.

Each faces felony charges of failure to report the disappearance of a child.

Cojocari has been missing for more than eight months and now her mother and stepfather, who for the most part have spent that time behind bars, will both face a judge. Diana Cojocari will face a hearing scheduled for the morning session, likely around 9.30 a.m. Should the 37-year-old and her 60-year-old husband Christopher Palmiter have been in jail since December.

Palmiter’s appearance is scheduled for the afternoon session around 2 p.m. His day in court consists of a bond hearing and motions hearing.

The last time Madalina was seen alive was in a video of her getting off a school bus in November just before Thanksgiving of last year. It took more than two weeks for her guardians to report her missing, and they only did so after school officials confronted them about her absences from class.

Cornelius Police say they have followed almost every lead and tip that has come into the department in the past eight months. They say many of them turned out to be false leads.