CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A judge lowered Madalina Cojocari’s stepfather’s bond to $25,000 in court Thursday.

He must stay under electronic monitoring and have a curfew.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

It’s been months since the Cornelius girl went missing. Throughout the morning and afternoon, her parents, Christopher Paltimer and Diana Cojocari, faced a judge to answer why they didn’t report the little girl’s disappearance.

The grand jury indicted the two for that reason in January 2023.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Madalina had been missing since November, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15.

The Cornelius Police Department released surveillance video from her school bus on Nov. 21. This is the last time officials had independent confirmation of when she was last seen.