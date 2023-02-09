HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in the Greensboro-High Point area of North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these three cities that will determine whether or not the sandwich becomes a permanent fixture of the menu.

This will be the company’s first “plant-forward entrée,” comprised of a filet cut from cauliflower. Chick-fil-A says it will be prepared similarly to how they prepare their chicken sandwiches, meaning it will be marinated and breaded in their signature seasoning before being pressure-cooked and served on a bun with two dill pickle chips.

Vegetarians and vegans should be aware that milk and eggs are included in the preparation process, and restaurants do not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a news release. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

The company says this sandwich has been in development for nearly four years as Chick-fil-A chefs worked to find the right recipe.

“We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” said Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. “Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we’re known for – great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”

To find out if your local Chick-fil-A is participating, check the Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant.