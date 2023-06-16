CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When it comes to breakfast, most of us don’t need a break from the norm.

The regulars crave something familiar.

“Mmm, it has a lot of flavors,” a customer said, chowing down on a biscuit at Bojangles on Beaver Farms Road in east Charlotte.

Those fresh biscuits didn’t come by anyone resembling a grandmother. Actually, it was 23-year-old biscuit master Will Smith who baked them.

“Hot, fresh Bojangles biscuits. Hot tray!” he said in the kitchen recently.

You might say Smith’s biscuits are bodacious, and he’s become one of the franchise’s rising stars. In March, he took on the chain’s best employees.

He followed the 49-step process to a tee and finished first in the Bojangles Biscuit Maker Challenge.

Each contestant had ten minutes, and judging came on speed, efficiency, and quality. That day, the competition benefited Roof Above, a local organization that provides street outreach, day services, emergency shelter, and permanent supportive housing in Charlotte.

Smith still takes pride in win

Sure, the win felt good. It also meant a $1,000 prize. But it was also good for some biscuit-making notoriety.

“Oh, it feels good, it feels wonderful…I mean, ah! When I won it, I got so happy I literally danced,” said Smith, still giddy about beating 4,500 contestants to take the title and strut.

“I was walking, oh that’s the dance,” he demonstrated, pointing and smiling. “I was going like this with my sunglasses and be like, ‘Yeah!’”

We saw that side of him in the comfort of his biscuit station, where Smith is always ready to shake and bake.

“Shake it four times, but I like to do a little dance, you know,” he said, giving his buttermilk an extra shake.

Biscuit baking is second nature with the champ.

“I enjoy the rush, the thrill, the happiness I bring to customers,” said Smith.

As a Bojangles worker for five years, Will knows what time it is.

“Umm…it’s Bo Time, ha-ha!” he said after a slight delay.

Biscuit-making comes naturally

Every morning, he churns out some 300 biscuits. He evaluates every batch before they’re buttered and given to customers.

“Height is good… color, good. It’s fully baked,” Smith said.

“Make sure your pan is at a 45-degree angle,” he said, brushing the gems with butter.

They’re GBD: golden, brown, and delicious. He dreamed of this job when he was seven.

“I was like, ‘How do they make this?’ So I was like, ‘One day, I’m going to work for Bojangles,’” Smith remembered.

He’s gotten a lot of praise for his title from co-workers. In fact, he’s in a Bojangles TV commercial celebrating the biscuit title. Give the man his flowers, or give him flour — whatever.

“I think that’s great; he’s doing a good job,” a regular said after we told him about the champion.

For Smith, it hardly feels like working when he does his happy dance.