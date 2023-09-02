(WGHP) — Who doesn’t love pizza? While everyone has their favorite styles and toppings, you’re likely to find a warm slice somewhere in the average North Carolinian diet.

These are the best pizza places in North Carolina for each regional pizza style, according to The Washington Post.

Best New York Style Pizza Places in North Carolina

Authentic New York City style Italian pepperoni pizza pie
  1. Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse (Asheville)
  2. Panichelli’s Pizzeria (New Bern)
  3. Fentoni’s Pizzeria (Carolina Beach)
  4. Luigi’s Pizza (Morehead City)
  5. Village Pizza of Nags Head (Nags Head)
  6. Peri Brothers Pizza (Raleigh)

Best Chicago Style Pizza Places in North Carolina

A Chicago style deep dish pizza with a piece cut out
  1. ACME Pizza Co. (Holly Springs)
  2. Piccolo's Italian Restaurant (Lenoir)
  3. Slice Pizzeria (Kill Devil Hills)
  4. Del Vecchios (Asheville)
  5. Rosati's Pizza (Morrisville)
  6. Rosati's Pizza (Waxhaw)

Best Detroit Style Pizza Places in North Carolina

close up of detroit style pepperoni pizza
  1. Pi Squared Pizza (Hendersonville)
  2. Emmy Squared Pizza (Charlotte)

Best Neopolitan Style Pizza Places in North Carolina

A Neapolitan style pizza - Tuscan cooked in a wood-fired oven Sliced pizza with mozzarella cheese
  1. Cugino Forno (Greensboro)
  2. Pizzeria Toro (Durham)
  3. Meadow's Italiano (Mooresville)
  4. Inizio Pizza Napoletana (Charlotte)
  5. GoodWood Pizzeria and Bakery (Lincolnton)
  6. Cugino Forno - Durham (Durham)

***

Have a favorite spot to grab a slice in the Triad or anywhere in North Carolina that's not listed? Be sure to let us know who you think was left out.