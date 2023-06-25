CHARLOTTE (STACKER) — Gas prices crept up only slightly this week, as summer approaches and travelers start heading out on the nation’s roads. This week’s average went up just a few cents from the previous week, still hovering in the middle of the $3 to $4 range.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.59 on average Monday, June 12, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only) metro area using data from AAA.

Oil prices have stayed consistent in recent weeks, according to Reuters, but may increase if the Federal Reserve does not hike U.S. interest rates during its June 13-14 meeting.

“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

Charlotte by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.36

— North Carolina average: $3.33

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)

– 1-year change: -$1.28 (-27.5%)

– Record high gas price: $4.63 (6/12/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.65

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (0.3%)

– 1-year change: $-2.06 (-36.0%)

– Record high diesel price: $5.72 (6/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.23

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.19

#3. Salinas, CA: $5.02

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.91

#2. Hattiesburg, MS: $2.92

#3. San Angelo, TX: $2.92