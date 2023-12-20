GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another medical center has implemented visitor restrictions amid rising cases of respiratory illnesses.

Gaston County’s CaroMont Regional Medical Center is temporally restricting visitors under the age of 13 and any individual experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. The policy takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

There is an increase in viruses such as RSV and flu and COVID-19 throughout the Charlotte region, and other health care providers have taken similar action. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, statewide wastewater particles carrying COVID increased 39.5 percent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Further, emergency department visits for respiratory virus symptoms have increased from 10 percent Nov. 18 to 17 percent this week.

Individuals seeking treatment are not subject to the restriction. Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as end-of-life and compassionate care situations. In these instances, parents should work with their care team to make arrangements.

CaroMont Health also reminds the community to continue taking measures to limit the spread of respiratory viruses. Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick, maintain good respiratory etiquette such as hand washing and covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, and importantly, get vaccinated against flu, RSV and COVID-19.

As always, patients are asked to only visit the emergency department if they are experiencing a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.