RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Cooper signed House Bill 76, access to healthcare options, into law on Monday, March 27, 2023.

This will expand Medicaid to over 600,000 people across the state; the legislation is expected to provide health coverage to North Carolinians.

“Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will strengthen our mental health system, boost our rural hospitals, support working families and so much more,” said Governor Cooper. “This is a historic step toward a healthier North Carolina that will bring people the opportunity of better health and a better life.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

N.C. is the 40th state to expand Medicaid.

The expansion has been a ‘top priority’ for Cooper since since taking office. Without Medicaid, Coopers team estimates around $521 million, per month, have been ‘missed out’ in the state, which could go to ‘improving mental health and helping rural hospitals remain open.’

“This is a momentous day – North Carolina has finally expanded Medicaid,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to Gov. Cooper for leading this long, hard fight to make sure North Carolinians can get good health care, no matter how much they earn.”