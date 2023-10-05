CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The medical and healthcare industry is apparently not immune to layoffs, either.

Novant Health announced on Thursday that it will reduce its workforce by 160 positions, about .5 percent, the company confirmed with Queen City News. “As part of that work, we are taking the difficult step of reducing our workforce by 160 positions, or less than 0.5% of the 36,000 positions across the health system.”

The layoffs will target the management and administrative duties.

“This decision absolutely will not affect our ability to deliver high-quality, safe care to our patients and communities. Novant Health is a strong organization with a bold vision for the future, exploring new and different ways to innovate to deliver even better care and create remarkable experiences for our patients, people, and communities.”

Earlier this year, several banking giants including Bank of America and Truist, announced layoffs. Both finance companies have giant workforces based in Charlotte.