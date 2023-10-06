HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fight that took place at North Mecklenburg High School Friday night forced the football game to end early, school officials say.

North Meck was playing West Mecklenburg, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it ended five minutes early due to the altercation.

CMS officials said the incident took place between four students at the concession stand.

This was the second altercation at a football game involving North Meck this fall. On Sept. 22, there was a fight in a game at Harding University High.