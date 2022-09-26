CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All Varsity football games for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will now kick off Thursday as Hurricane Ian looks to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas.

CMS officials said all JV football games would be moved to Monday, October 3.

Ian strengthened into a hurricane Monday morning and was forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it moved toward Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Monday Ian was centered about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman and 240 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The track as of 11 a.m. showed the storm emerging into the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday and approaching the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

The Pinpoint Weather forecast currently shows a 70% chance of rain on Friday and an over 80% chance of rain on Saturday.