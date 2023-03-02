CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — High school football will be played under the lights of Bank of America Stadium for the first time in history this summer, the Carolina Panthers announced Thursday.

Rock Hill Northwestern and Charlotte Providence Day School will face off in the inaugural “Keep Pounding High School Classic” on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m.

“Supporting youth and high school football is a pillar of the Carolina Panthers community endeavors,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “High school football plays an important role in our communities across the Carolinas, and we’re thrilled to elevate our support by bringing the first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium with a powerhouse matchup between the Northwestern Trojans and Providence Day Chargers.”

Rock Hill Northwestern finished its 2022 season with a 14-2 record and an appearance in the SCHSL Class AAAA state championship.

Providence Day finished the season 12-1 on its way to its second straight NCISAA state championship.