CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For yet another year, the Providence Day football team enters the season as the hunted as opposed to the hunter.

“It’s definitely harder to stay on top of the mountain than climb the mountain,” said Charger quarterback Jadyn Davis. “Obviously, there is going to be an extra chip on your shoulder when you’re climbing the mountain. We have to realize that this year’s team isn’t last year’s team.”

While that is true, the 2023 version of the Chargers still has stars all across the board following two straight independent state titles. Despite entering the season with a target the size of Charlotte on their back, the pressure isn’t fazing this group.

“I love the pressure,” said Charger safety and N.C. State commit Brody Barnhardt. “A lot of these other schools in this area don’t think we are what we are. But, at the end of the day, every team we play in this area, especially the public schools in this area, we’ve handled them just fine.”

Everything for this team starts and ends with 5-star quarterback Jadyn Davis under center. The Michigan commit is coming off a stellar season that ended with him being named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

But there’s a young man in the trenches who is also becoming a household name.

Offensive tackle David Sanders enters his junior campaign as the No. 1 recruit in the country for the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports. At 6-foot-6, he holds offers from major programs across the country such as Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

“He’s a guy that’s going to be a first-round draft pick one day,” Davis said of Sanders. “That’s my little big brother. He’s my bodyguard and makes sure nobody messes with me. I love Big Dave; that’s family and I love everything he provides for this team.”

It’s that family-like bond that has this powerhouse program where it is now. And this Charger family aims to be a well-oiled machine once the season gets underway next month.

“The program is the same, but each team is unique in how they come together,” said Providence Day head coach Chad Grier. “Chemistry-wise and scheme-wise we’ll find out what our kids are good at and try to focus on those things.”

The Chargers quest for a three-peat begins Aug. 19 at Bank of America Stadium against six-time South Carolina state champs Northwestern in the inaugural Keep Pounding Classic.