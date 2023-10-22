(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Looking for the next Mr. October? Please, he’s not on the diamond; he’s here on the football field. And if you don’t believe me, I’ve got the blitz-top plays to prove it.

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 10 (see below for video).@mikelacett's breakdown➡️https://t.co/sJCuPIpiHC — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) October 23, 2023

Play #1

Walt Valentine | Charlotte Catholic Senior: Purists will take the flip from Derek Jeter; we’ll take the swipe from Valentine. The Charlotte Catholic senior shows agility with a blink-and-miss-it interception at the line of scrimmage. With his help, the Cougars cruised past East Meck 42-0.

Play #2

Thomas Davis | Weddington Junior: You want another web gem? How about our second nominee? The son of the former Panther came up with a big pick-six in the win over Cuthbertson.

Play #3

Hudson Rollar | Ardrey Kell Senior: With the exception of strikes against you, good things come in threes. And so our third nominee is another pick-six. Roller unlike the ball that got past Bill Bucker was no slow roller on his way to the 86-yard touchdown. Knights would roll past Olympic 34-14.

You can only root, root, root for one play. To decide which play is the best, head to our X page at CSL on QCN and cast your vote by 10 a.m. Thursday morning.