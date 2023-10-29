(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — With all due respect to Dracula, there is nothing scarier than a Sunday without the Blitz Top Plays.
It’s a fear you’ll soon have to face, but not today. For on the final week of the regular season, our nominees saved their best for last.
Play #1
Rami Sahir | Porter Ridge Senior: While everyone else on the field thought Sun Valley had thrown an incomplete pass, Sahir had the smarts to pick up the loose ball and run it back for a touchdown in the Pirates’ 38-21 win.
Play #2
Jeremiah Jones | Hough Senior: Jones looked like he was in a sci-fi movie the way he seemingly bounced off the field without actually ever hitting the ground. The result was an 83-yard touchdown in Hough’s 56-0 win over Hopewell.
Play #3
Sadat Grant | North Mecklenburg Junior: Grant was the stuff of West Charlotte’s nightmares with his near-impossible bobbled catch. North Meck would go on to win to finish the regular season at 500.
To decide this week’s top winner, you don’t have to be a mad scientist. All you need to do is go to our X page, @CSLonQCN, and cast your vote.
Make sure you do it by 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Or else…