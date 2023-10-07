(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — DJ Chark’s rapping skills got him on the Madden Soundtrack. However, the Panthers wide receiver isn’t the only one in Charlotte with talent.
We have more in this week’s edition of the Blitz Top Plays; see the nominees:
Play #1
Jason Black | Northwest Cabarrus Sophomore: Black showed heart and hustle as he refused to go down for a long touchdown in the win over Carson.
Play #2
Sawyer Ducey | Porter Ridge Junior: Not only did Ducey deliver a fumble-forcing boom, but he also had the presence of mind to pick up the loose ball.
Play #3
Zachariah Melton | Monroe Senior: Off a lateral against Parkwood, Melton took it back 90 yards for a touchdown.
