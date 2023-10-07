(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — DJ Chark’s rapping skills got him on the Madden Soundtrack. However, the Panthers wide receiver isn’t the only one in Charlotte with talent.

VOTE👇🗳️ | High School Football's top plays from Week 8 (see below for video).@mikelacett's breakdown: https://t.co/is5mZ9cphW — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) October 7, 2023

We have more in this week’s edition of the Blitz Top Plays; see the nominees:

Play #1

Jason Black | Northwest Cabarrus Sophomore: Black showed heart and hustle as he refused to go down for a long touchdown in the win over Carson.

Play #2

Sawyer Ducey | Porter Ridge Junior: Not only did Ducey deliver a fumble-forcing boom, but he also had the presence of mind to pick up the loose ball.

Play #3

Zachariah Melton | Monroe Senior: Off a lateral against Parkwood, Melton took it back 90 yards for a touchdown.

To decide which of our plays was the best, head to our X page @CSLonQCN and make your pick. The polls close Thursday morning at 10 a.m.