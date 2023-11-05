(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s Decision 2023, and the stakes have never been higher. That’s because, with the regular season officially over, it is now time to vote for CSL Blitz’s top play of the year.

Play #1

Gerard Evans | A.L. Brown Wide Receiver: Our first nominee comes from all the way back in August. It was Evans with one of the most impressive catches you’ll ever see. Despite losing the game to Northwest Cabarrus, Evans would still win his poll with nearly 63% of the vote.

Play #2

Chancellor Bryant | Ardrey Kell Wide Receiver: Nominee number two is certainly worth coming in first. Bryant made the impossible happen against Marvin Ridge with a tough touchdown grab on the way down. Bryant won that week’s poll with nearly 58% of the vote.

Play #3

Billy Wilkes | Providence Linebacker: Our third nominee absolutely crushed his weekly election as badly as he did the completion back in September. It’s a pick-six from the Providence Senior against Charlotte Catholic. Wilkes won that week’s top play with just over 70% of the vote.

Play #4

Curtis Fields | West Cabarrus Wide Receiver: Finally, an extra special election deserves an extra nominee. Winning his poll with just over 72% back in October was Fields’ diving pick against Lake Norman. Nice but is it nice enough to win the play of the year?

Ultimately, it’s your choice. It’s just what our founding fathers would have wanted. To make your voice heard, head to our X page, @CSLonQCN. It’s the Blitz Top Play of the year! Polls close Thursday morning at 10 a.m.