Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win.

The Associated Press called the race for her at 8 p.m. ET.

Healey defeated former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R), a Trump-backed candidate who has repeated the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has served since 2015 and chose to not run for reelection, refused to endorse Diehl.

Polls showed Healey with large leads over Diehl, and the Cook Political Report rated the race as “solid Democratic.” Healey will also be the first female governor of Massachusetts.