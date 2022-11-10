Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) speaks at a Young Democrats of Atlanta campaign event in Atlanta, Ga., on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing effort.

“We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground-game is critical to winning in Georgia, and we’re wasting no time in kick-starting these programs in the runoff,” said Sen. Gary Peters (Mich.), the DSCC chair.

The release states organizers will emphasize to voters the importance of participating in the runoff and the contrast between Warnock and Walker on the issues, as well as helping Georgians make and complete their plan to vote.

The DSCC spent more on direct voter contact programs than independent expenditures this cycle for the first time in recent history, according to the release.

Warnock leads Walker after Tuesday’s general election by almost 1 percent of the vote, but he fell short of reaching the majority he needed to win reelection outright. A Libertarian candidate won just more than 2 percent of the vote.

Warnock and Walker now advance to a runoff scheduled for Dec. 6 that could decide which party wins control of the Senate for the next two years.

Senate races in Nevada and Arizona remain too close to call after Tuesday’s vote.