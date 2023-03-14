A service member was found dead in the Pentagon parking lot Tuesday, according to the Defense Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., “the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member,” press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

When Pentagon police officers responded to the building’s North Parking, they discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased, a finding confirmed by Arlington County Emergency Medical Services.

The release had no additional details on the incident, and Ryder said an investigation is ongoing.