Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas) hauled in $833,000 in the second quarter of fundraising for this year as Republicans look to keep the House majority heading into 2024.

De La Cruz, who flipped the 15th Congressional District in Texas last cycle for the first time ever, ends the second quarter with more than $1 million cash on hand, according to figures first shared with The Hill.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude by the incredible support our campaign has earned. This shows that my positive vision for South Texas, hard work, and no-nonsense approach are resonating with our community,” De La Cruz said in a statement.

“I’m proud to be working in a bipartisan manner to strengthen our local economy, build safe communities for our children, deliver for Border Patrol agents, and preserve Social Security and Medicare for our abuelitos. Washington, DC may be a telenovela, but down here somos familia,” she added.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates De La Cruz’s South Texas seat as “likely Republican.”

House Republicans hold a slim majority in the lower chamber, with Democrats only needing to net five seats next year to flip the House.