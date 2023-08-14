The Trump campaign on Monday blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and other prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump as charges in Georgia over efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results appeared imminent.

In a statement that was not attributed to an individual spokesperson, the Trump campaign derided Willis as a “rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments.”

“Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden’s playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail,” the campaign said in a statement.

The campaign recycled a common claim, that prosecutors could have brought charges against Trump shortly after he left office two-and-a-half years ago, even though Willis and others have spent months investigating the former president and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The former president and his allies have accused Willis and others of engaging in “election interference” intended to thwart his 2024 White House campaign, where he is leading in Republican primary polls by a wide margin.

“These activities by Democrat leaders constitute a grave threat to American democracy and are direct attempts to deprive the American people of their rightful choice to cast their vote for President,” the campaign statement said. “Call it election interference or election manipulation—it is a dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people. It is un-American and wrong.”

The campaign vowed Trump “will never give up,” and suggested Trump has a right to free speech in claiming the 2020 election was rigged.

The statement was issued shortly after a grand jury returned an indictment in the investigation into efforts to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results, where President Biden defeated Trump by roughly 11,000 votes.

The specifics of the indictment were not immediately clear, though they were expected to be unsealed late Monday.

Willis has been investigating the pressure campaign against elected officials, as well as a scheme to set up alternate electors who would back Trump despite multiple recounts certifying Biden’s victory in the state.