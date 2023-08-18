The Georgia indictment against former President Trump lists 30 unindicted co-conspirators, who are alleged to have aided in various efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The individuals were not named or charged, but the list appears to include the remaining fake electors and others who communicated with Trump’s attorneys in the wake of the election.

Based on media reports, court documents and the House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, the descriptions make some of their identities clear.

Here’s what we know about the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

Individual 1: Drafted Trump election speech

The first unindicted co-conspirator is mentioned only once but played a role in the first action alleged in the indictment.

On Oct. 31, 2020, the individual allegedly discussed with Trump a draft speech that falsely declared victory and claimed voter fraud.

Prosecutors listed Trump’s post-Election Day speech on Nov. 4 as the first of 161 alleged actions that contributed to the months-long racketeering effort.

The House Jan. 6 committee uncovered evidence indicating Tom Fitton, the president of conservative legal group Judicial Watch, had sent a draft on Oct. 31 and later discussed it with Trump.

Fitton did not return a request for comment through a spokesperson.

Individual 2: Fake elector

The identity of the second individual remains unclear.

Charging documents indicate they were one of the 16 pro-Trump individuals who signed documents purporting to be one of Georgia’s valid electors.

Unlike many of the others, however, the individual was involved in the post-election efforts much earlier.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani left a voicemail for the individual on Nov. 15, 2020, according to the indictment. The individual also allegedly received emails about the electors plan in early December.

Individual 3: Boris Epshteyn

The third individual appears to be Epshteyn, a longtime Trump aide.

The indictment first names the individual as appearing at a Nov. 19, 2020, press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, at which pro-Trump speakers promoted false claims of fraud.

It lists the individual as appearing alongside Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell. Giuliani at the press conference had introduced Ephsteyn and two other lawyers to the crowd.

Two emails described in the indictment make Epshteyn stand out among the three, however.

Descriptions of the emails, sent by now-indicted Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman, match ones Ephsteyn received that were previously revealed by the House Jan. 6 committee.

Epshteyn did not return a request for comment.

Individual 4: Robert Sinners

The fourth individual appears to be Sinners, who worked as the Trump campaign’s director of Election Day operations in Georgia.

The indictment details Sinners’s alleged involvement with the plot to send the false slate of electors, noting various emails and texts he sent and received.

CNN reported last year about a Nov. 20, 2020, email Sinners received that appears to match that one described in the indictment.

The indictment goes on to mention additional emails on Dec. 12, 2020. When testifying to the House Jan. 6 committee, Sinners described sending what appears to be one of those emails, and the committee published another email that seemingly matches one in the indictment.

Sinners’s broader testimony to the committee also closely tracks the allegations laid out in the indictment.

Sinners now works as communications director for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). Raffensperger’s office did not return a request for comment.

Individual 5: Bernard Kerik

Kerik’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, confirmed to The Hill that his client, the former New York City police commissioner who helped lead an investigation into false claims of voter fraud, is the fifth unindicted individual.

The indictment states the individual was present for a meeting between Arizona state legislative leaders and Trump attorneys, including Giuliani and Ellis. The Arizona Republic previously reported that Kerik was one of a handful of Trump-aligned officials who attended.

The charging documents go on to note two emails the individual received that appear to match ones that previously surfaced. Kerik is the only individual who received both.

According to the indictment, an individual named Bill White on Dec. 7, 2020, sent an email to Giuliani and the unindicted co-conspirator after Trump requested White provide contact information for Georgia lawmakers. The description matches an email Kerik received that was published by the House Jan. 6 committee.

The indictment also lays out an email that Mike Roman — who was charged — and the unindicted individual received on Dec. 11, 2020, from Chesebro with attachments about the fake electors plan. The Detroit News reported last year that Chesebro sent such a message that day to Kerik and Roman.

Individual 6: Phil Waldron

The sixth individual appears to be Waldron, a retired Army colonel who dispersed a PowerPoint laying out the Trump campaign’s plans for contesting the 2020 election and who briefed state lawmakers on the strategy.

The indictment notes an alleged email that Powell, a Trump-aligned attorney, sent to the chief operating officer of data solutions company SullivanStrickler, which is alleged to have involvement in a data breach at a Georgia county election office.

According to the indictment, Powell in the Dec. 21, 2020, email instructed the SullivanStrickler executive that Powell and three of the unnamed co-conspirators were to immediately receive a copy of all the data.

It appears to match an email noted in a Washington Post story last summer that lists Waldron and two others as the three individuals.

Making Waldron’s identity clear, the indictment indicated the individual was present at a Nov. 30, 2020, meeting with Arizona legislators alongside Giuliani and Ellis. Waldron testified at the meeting.

An attorney for Waldron did not return a request for comment.

Individual 7: Aided in fake electors plot

The indictment lists multiple emails the seventh individual sent and received, but their identity remains unclear.

They are described as an individual who aided in efforts to form the false slate of electors.

Individual 8: Burt Jones

The eighth individual appears to be Georgia Lt. Gov Burt Jones (R), who served as a state senator at the time.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) was barred from bringing charges against Jones over a conflict of interest, so a special prosecutor will be appointed instead.

The indictment lists the text of a Dec. 7, 2020, tweet by Giuliani that prosecutors say was a retweet of the unnamed individual. It matches Giuliani’s retweet of Jones that day.

The charging documents also note that the unnamed individual was a state lawmaker at multiple state legislative committee hearings about the 2020 election, again matching Jones’s known involvement.

Jones’s spokesperson did not return a request for comment.

Individual 9: Joseph Brannan

The ninth individual appears to be Brannan, one of the fake electors.

The charging documents make clear the unnamed individual is one of the individuals who signed the documents.

But a Dec. 10, 2020, email makes Brannan’s identity clearer. Chesebro, the Trump attorney who helped design the fake electors plot, sent the email to the individual and David Shafer, the then-Georgia Republican Party chairman who was charged, according to the indictment.

Chesebro allegedly asked them “to help coordinate with the other 5 contested States, to help With logistics of the electors in other States hopefully joining in casting their votes on Monday.”

It matches an email the House Jan. 6 committee published, sent by Chesebro to Shafer and the Georgia GOP treasurer’s email address. Brannon was serving as the treasurer at the time.

Brannan’s attorney did not return a request for comment.

Individuals 10 and 11: Carolyn Fisher and Vikki Townsend Consiglio

The indictment makes no distinction between the actions of the 10th and 11th unindicted co-conspirators. They appear to be Fisher and Consiglio, two other fake electors.

Both of the individuals signed the paperwork purporting to be Georgia’s valid electors, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Chesebro on Dec. 10, 2020, sent another email to Shafer, the two co-conspirators and the ninth individual with attached documents to use in carrying out the electors plot.

It matches an email, surfaced by the House Jan. 6 committee, that Chesebro sent to Brannan, Fisher and the Georgia GOP’s assistant treasurer — a role held by Consiglio at the time.

Their attorney did not return a request for comment.

Individuals 12 through 19: Other fake electors

The next eight unindicted co-conspirators appear to be the remaining fake electors.

The indictment states the individuals also attended the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting and signed the documents, committing crimes like impersonating a public officer and forgery.

Sixteen total pro-Trump individuals signed the documents. Three were charged and named in the indictment, and five others were described as previous unindicted co-conspirators, meaning these eight individuals comprise the remaining individuals.

Individual 20: Mike Flynn or Patrick Byrne

The 20th individual is only mentioned once in the indictment.

They are alleged to be an attendee at a Dec. 18, 2020, White House meeting with Trump, Giuliani, Powell and others, at which plans were discussed to seize voting equipment and appoint Powell as a special counsel.

The existence of the meeting was previously known and was dubbed by Axios the craziest meeting to take place in the Trump White House.

Multiple White House staffers who disagreed with the claims of fraud and pushed back on the various suggestions were present.

But pushing the suggestions at the meeting alongside Giuliani and Powell were Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, and Byrne, the CEO of Overstock.

Attorneys for Byrne and Flynn did not return requests for comment.

Individuals 21 and 22: Conan Hayes and Todd Sanders

The indictment makes no distinction between the 21st and the 22nd unindicted co-conspirators, who are only mentioned once.

They appear to be Hayes, a former pro surfer, and Sanders. Both became involved in the post-election efforts.

The indictment states that Powell named the two co-conspirators alongside the sixth unindicted individual on her Dec. 21, 2020, email about accessing the data from SullivanStrickler.

The Washington Post reported a matching email that lists Waldron, Sanders and Hayes as the three individuals.

After matching Waldron to the Arizona appearance, as described in the indictment, Sanders and Hayes appear to be individuals 21 and 22.

Hayes and Sanders did not return requests for comment.

Individual 23: Involved in pressuring election worker

The identity of the 23rd individual remains unclear.

The indictment alleges they communicated with three charged individuals as they attempted to convince Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements.

Individual 24: Aided in Coffee County breach

The identity of the 24h individual remains unclear.

On the day after the Capitol riot, the individual is alleged to have flown with Scott Hall to Coffee County to visit an elections office there. A breach occurred the same day at the office, and prosecutors allege it was connected to pro-Trump efforts to overturn the election.

Individuals 25 and 29: Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg

Misty Hampton, Coffee County’s election supervisor, is alleged to have allowed the 25th and 29th individuals to access the elections office on Jan. 18, 2021.

Previous reporting by The Washington Post indicates Hampton welcomed that day Doug Logan, the chief executive of CyberNinjas, which was involved in post-election reviews in Arizona, and Jeffrey Lenberg, a retired federal employee who worked to expose software and hardware vulnerabilities.

One of the individuals is alleged to have accessed the copied data prior to that visit, but it remains unclear which of the two.

Logan and Lenberg’s attorney did not return requests for comment.

Individuals 26 and 27: Aided in Coffee County breach

The identities of the 26th and 27th individuals remain unclear.

They are alleged to have downloaded and accessed the copied Coffee County data on multiple occasions in the days following the Capitol riot.

Individual 28: Jim Penrose

The 28th individual appears to be Jim Penrose, president of a cybersecurity company who previously worked at the National Security Agency.

Like others mentioned, the individual is alleged to have accessed the copied data from the breach.

But the indictment also notes an April 22, 2021, email the individual sent directing the chief operating officer of SullivanStrickler, the data company allegedly involved in the breach, to transmit the copied data to another of the unindicted co-conspirators.

It appears to match an email The Washington Post reported that Penrose sent.

Penrose’s company did not return a request for comment.

Individual 30: Stefanie Lambert

Charging documents indicate the April 22, 2021, email told the data company to send the copied data to the 30th unindicted co-conspirator, described as a Powell-associated attorney.

The Post reported Penrose directed the company to send the data to Stefanie Lambert. Lambert was charged earlier this month in a separate investigation into alleged voting machine tampering attempts.

Lambert did not return a request for comment.