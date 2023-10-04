CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For some people, rhythm isn’t a natural trait, but Melody Romero Shanahan says she was born with it.

“My love for dance is extremely big. I do it every day of my life. I always think about it,” said Melody.

She’s been using her abilities since she was seven to celebrate her Mexican roots, combining classical ballet with Mexican folklore.

“It’s important because the culture has its values, the diversity, and the way I present my dancing. I want to be able to break boundaries through the cultures, especially Mexico, because that’s what I mainly represent,” Melody said.

Her resume is impressive, and she travels across North Carolina to perform at Hispanic Heritage festivals as a multicultural ambassador. She also had a recent spot in a New York ballet program.

Melody has participated in several festivals in Raleigh, Charlotte, and South Carolina. As well as theaters in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh. Melody has accompanied several non-profits and won the Diamanté award based in Raleigh for her community service spreading the Spanish culture through dance.

She graduated high school at 16 years old last December and was in the top 20 students with a high GPA, landing her a plethora of scholarships. She now has a double major in dance and criminal justice at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Melody puts in countless hours in studios like these — perfecting her craft to be the best dancer she can be. Her motivation – her mother, a Mexican immigrant at the age of 19, fighting for this life for her children

“Combining with ballet, in reaching out to non-Mexican people. You know, she dances in theaters, in festivals, but they are not non-Latino people. So, she’s building bridges through to this dance,” said her mother, Maria Romero.

“I want them to follow their dreams for their goals. It doesn’t matter what city you are in. For me, I represent Mexico. I do it for the community and for myself as well. But I also want to put diversity around the people,” Melody said.