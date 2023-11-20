ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is giving back this holiday season by reducing gas prices, but it’s only for one specific fuel type.

The convenience store chain announced Monday it will offer Unleaded 88 gasoline, also known as E15, for $1.99 a gallon at available locations starting Nov. 20 for “Happy ‘Tanks-giving.'” The deal will run until next Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m., and includes locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Unleaded 88, also known as E15, is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and flex-fuel vehicles, Sheetz explained.

Unleaded 88 has the same makeup as Unleaded 87, except 88 contains 5% more ethanol. Sheetz added that Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and is better for car engines than 87. (You should check your car manual before deciding which type of gasoline to fuel up with.)

Sheetz bills itself as a restaurant and convenience store chain and has more than 600 locations across six states: Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. However, this “Tanks-giving” deal isn’t available in Maryland, according to a Sheetz press release.

In August, when gas prices were higher nationwide, Sheetz lowered Unleaded 88 to $2.99 a gallon during the Labor Day holiday.

This week, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is about $3.31, according to AAA.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells the discounted fuel grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.