(NewsNation) — Black Friday is here once again, with retailers offering discounts on items ranging from toys to TVs.

Though many stores have shifted to offering deals throughout November, those seeking a thrill will still be able to when brick and mortar locations open their doors Friday.

The National Retail Federation expects it will be a record-breaking year for weekend shopping; the group projects an estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Here is when retailers will open (check local locations to confirm):

General Retail

Walmart Opens 6 a.m.

Target Opens 7 a.m.

Kohls Opens 5 a.m.

Costco Opens 9 a.m.

Sam’s Club Normal hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dollar General Open Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Normal hours Black Friday

Big Lots Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day Open normal hours Black Friday



Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens 6 a.m.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Opens 5 a.m.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Opens 6 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Opens 5 a.m.



Home Goods, Office and Appliances

Home Depot Opens 6 a.m.

Lowe’s Opens 6 a.m.

HomeGoods Opens 7 a.m.

Menards Opens 6 a.m.

Staples Opens 9 a.m.

Office Depot Regular store hours, varies

Hobby Lobby Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IKEA Regular store hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Bed Bath & Beyond Opens 6 a.m.

Bath & Body Works Opens 6 a.m.



Electronics and Gaming

Best Buy Opens 5 a.m.

Microcenter Opens 8 a.m.

GameStop Opens 5 a.m.



Department, Clothing and Footwear