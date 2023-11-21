CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Area Transit System wants riders to experience holiday cheer from its light rail tracks.

The CATS Holiday Express Train is back for its second year, featuring elves, Christmas readings and a “Winter Wonderland” in University City. There will be two rides on Dec. 10, the first at 1 p.m. followed by an evening trip at 5 p.m.

The LYNX Blue Line train departs from the Woodlawn Station, where CATS elves greet the passengers. While onboard, there are readings of “Christmas in the City,” then at the University City Blvd. Station, there are opportunities for making holiday crafts, face painting, drinking hot cocoa and taking photos.

Tickets are offered on a first come, first served basis. Each family can claim up to three tickets, including adults.

CATS says the Holiday Express Train is a place for community, joy and making memories.