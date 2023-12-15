CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Making any donation is meaningful. Friday, we found out just how personal it can get.

“I don’t want to see a little child on Christmas morning without a gift,” said toy donor D’ontee McCall, “because I know when I was growing up my mom had two or three jobs, and sometimes we didn’t have a Christmas of, like, toys or anything, so on Christmas morning we’d just go down and eat, watch TV and that was it. I don’t want another child to feel like that.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Explorers Christmas Project and Toy Drive has been impacting families since 1974. Officers deliver gifts to families who need some help putting presents under the Christmas tree.

Many recognize how fortunate they are to be in a position to give and remember the times perhaps that they were the ones who needed help.

“Pretty fortunate,” said Claude Grier at a donation site. “Didn’t have much, but what we had was love, so that was more than toys. I have five siblings besides myself.”

The love was almost overwhelming at the Walmart off South Tryon where, every year, Anthony Wilson tries to donate more toys than the year before.

“I just don’t want no child to go without a toy, so that’s what this is about,” Wilson said.

This time, he needed a trailer to transport his generous donation. All of these toys for boys and girls in Charlotte cost Wilson $10,000.

“Well, I’ve been blessed, so I try to be a blessing to other people,” said Wilson.

For 12 hours, people donated their hard-earned money and toys to families in our community.

“Especially little kids,” said donor Kenny Bagby. “Girls, boys need this. Everybody’s not in a good position to get toys.”

On Dec. 1, officers and volunteers will deliver them straight to families’ homes.

“People need things this year, people that can’t afford it,” explained Grier. “So I went in the store, got my grandson something, and y’all sitting out, so I said I’d get something for the ones that don’t have anything.”