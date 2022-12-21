CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The holidays are for long hugs and hopefully not a lot of long delays at Charlotte – Douglas International Airport.

Arctic Blast: Single-digit wind chills possible

“I have a 30-minute delay on my first flight,” said Emma Walrond, before heading to Nebraska. “Fingers crossed that’s it.”

Some passengers know as soon as they walk into the airport, they need to be flexible, but the possibility of a snowstorm in certain parts of the country is not making the decision easy when you can reach your destination before the winter weather.

“It’s supposed to get bad, but it’s not supposed to hit Wichita, until Thursday,” added Julie Burns. “So, we’re good.”

“You always get the emails the night before,” says Tim Vanlew, before heading to New York. “Like you can get $300 to change your flight or do this or do that. It’s usually not worth it.”

Other passengers made it to Charlotte but are worried about the return trip over the weekend.

“There’s a lot of Dallas to Charlotte flights,” said Browning Vaughn as she went to visit family in Charlotte. “So, we’re hoping that our plane stays in the south and it warms up by Saturday so we can get back for Christmas. We’re not going to change our plans, so if we get stuck here, at least we have family here.”

That’s the overall message, it all comes back to family. But many say right now Mother nature is not their friend.

“It’s a little bit busy, and especially with the winter storm coming through it’s a little more hectic,” added Walrond. “But I’ve always loved traveling so it’s more exciting than nerve-wracking.”