(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — July 4th may still be several days away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then for amazing fireworks shows. There are numerous across the Charlotte area for the long Independence Day weekend.

Nightly

Carowinds – The theme park is in the midst of its 50 Nights of Fire, celebrating its 50th anniversary. 10 p.m. through Aug. 6

June 30

Belmont – The Friday Night Live Concert Series presents 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Band tribute, and a night of fireworks. 6 p.m.

Bessemer City — Bessemer City celebrates Independence Day at Centennial Park with music by “Too Much Sylvia” and fireworks. 6-10 p.m.

Cherryville – Cherryville holds a night of food, fun and fireworks at Rudisill Stadium. 6-10 p.m.

July 1

Cramerton – Independence Day celebration takes place on the Center Street waterfront. 6-10 p.m.

Monroe — The city will host its annual Independence Day Celebration at Parks Williams Athletic Complex, with live music, vendors, attractions and activities for all ages. 2-6 p.m.; separate event with fireworks will be held July 4.

July 2

SouthPark – The final Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops performance of the season will feature patriotic favorites topped off with a fireworks finale. 8:15 p.m.

July 3

Mooresville – As part of the Field of Flags Summer Celebration at the Lowe’s YMCA, there will be food trucks, live music and a fireworks display. 6 p.m.

July 3-4

Whitewater Center — The Whitewater Center will hold its celebration Monday and Tuesday, with live music and fireworks both days. On Monday Hayes Carll will perform, and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong takes the stage on Tuesday.

July 4

Charlotte Knights – The Knights have their SkyShow 2023 following the 6:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Gastonia – There will be food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, entertainment, a free KidsZone and fireworks will shoot off around 9:30 p.m. There will be live music from 6-9:30 p.m.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – The game against the Down East Wood Ducks is an Independence Day celebration with postgame fireworks presented by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Game starts at 6 p.m.

Lincolnton – There will be a parade and fireworks for Lincolnton’s Fourth of July Celebration at City Park. 8:30 p.m.

Monroe – Fireworks display at Don Griffin Park. 9 p.m.

If you would like to be added to our growing list, please email digital@qcnews.com