CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As Independence Day nears, there are many ways to celebrate in the Charlotte area and beyond.
- Mount Holly Fireworks Celebration — June 29
- Food trucks, kids zone, & fireworks
- Thursday, June 29, starting at 5:30 p.m.
- Downtown Mount Holly Historic District
- Crossroad Cinema Series at Camp North End — June 29
- Free outdoor movies from the 80s & 90s
- Every Thursday through Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m.
- This Week: June 29: The Princess Bride
- Ford Building, 1774 Statesville Ave., Charlotte
- Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration — June 30
- Food trucks, music, and activities.
- Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Stumptown Park, 120 S Trade St., Matthews
- Indian Land Firework Extravaganza — June 30
- Live music, food vendors & fireworks
- Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Indian Land Middle School, 8063 River Rd., Indian Land
- Cherryville Independence Day Celebration — June 30
- Music & Fireworks
- June 30, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Rudisill Stadium, 401 East First Street, Cherryville
- Red, White, & Belmont — June 30
- Fireworks, food, drinks, & music
- Friday, June 30, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- 24 S. Main St., Belmont
- Red, White, & Brew Fest — July 1
- Market, games, food & beer
- Saturday, July 1, starting at 11 a.m.
- Brewers at 4001 Yancy, Charlotte
- Town of Troutman Independence Day Parade — July 1
- Old-fashioned, small-town parade
- Saturday, July 1, starting at 11 a.m.
- Main St., Troutman
- Taste of the Caribbean/ Africa — July 1
- Food, music, & family-friendly fun
- Saturday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Complex, 1600 West Trade St., Charlotte
- City of Monroe Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks — July 1 & 4
- Celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2011 Ashton Ave., Monroe
- Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 at dusk
- Just fireworks, no event
- Visible anywhere in downtown Monroe
- U.S. National Whitewater Center 4th of July Celebration — July 3 & 4
- Free yoga, live music and fireworks
- Parking is $6 and center activities are the regular price
- Monday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte
- Fish for free in North Carolina — July 4
- Anyone regardless of age, residency status
- Don’t need a fishing license to participate
- All day on Tuesday, July 4
- Independence Day at the Charlotte Museum of History — July 4
- Naturalization Ceremony, music, & keynote address
- Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 3500 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte
