CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As Independence Day nears, there are many ways to celebrate in the Charlotte area and beyond.

  • Crossroad Cinema Series at Camp North EndJune 29
    • Free outdoor movies from the 80s & 90s
    • Every Thursday through Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m.
      • This Week: June 29: The Princess Bride
    • Ford Building, 1774 Statesville Ave., Charlotte
  • Indian Land Firework ExtravaganzaJune 30
    •  Live music, food vendors & fireworks
    • Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Indian Land Middle School, 8063 River Rd., Indian Land
  • Red, White, & BelmontJune 30
    • Fireworks, food, drinks, & music
    • Friday, June 30, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
    • 24 S. Main St., Belmont
  • Red, White, & Brew FestJuly 1
    • Market, games, food & beer
    • Saturday, July 1, starting at 11 a.m.
    • Brewers at 4001 Yancy, Charlotte
  • Taste of the Caribbean/ AfricaJuly 1
    • Food, music, & family-friendly fun
    • Saturday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • West Complex, 1600 West Trade St., Charlotte
  • U.S. National Whitewater Center 4th of July CelebrationJuly 3 & 4
    • Free yoga, live music and fireworks
    • Parking is $6 and center activities are the regular price
    • Monday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte
  • Fish for free in North CarolinaJuly 4
    • Anyone regardless of age, residency status
    • Don’t need a fishing license to participate
    • All day on Tuesday, July 4

