CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As Independence Day nears, there are many ways to celebrate in the Charlotte area and beyond.

Mount Holly Fireworks Celebration — June 29 Food trucks, kids zone, & fireworks Thursday, June 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly Historic District

—

Crossroad Cinema Series at Camp North End — June 29 Free outdoor movies from the 80s & 90s Every Thursday through Aug. 31 at 8:30 p.m. This Week: June 29: The Princess Bride Ford Building, 1774 Statesville Ave., Charlotte

—

Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration — June 30 Food trucks, music, and activities. Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stumptown Park, 120 S Trade St., Matthews

—

Indian Land Firework Extravaganza — June 30 Live music, food vendors & fireworks Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Indian Land Middle School, 8063 River Rd., Indian Land

—

Cherryville Independence Day Celebration — June 30 Music & Fireworks June 30, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Rudisill Stadium, 401 East First Street, Cherryville

—

Red, White, & Belmont — June 30 Fireworks, food, drinks, & music Friday, June 30, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 24 S. Main St., Belmont

—

Red, White, & Brew Fest — July 1 Market, games, food & beer Saturday, July 1, starting at 11 a.m. Brewers at 4001 Yancy, Charlotte

—

Town of Troutman Independence Day Parade — July 1 Old-fashioned, small-town parade Saturday, July 1, starting at 11 a.m. Main St., Troutman

—

Taste of the Caribbean/ Africa — July 1 Food, music, & family-friendly fun Saturday, July 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Complex, 1600 West Trade St., Charlotte

—

City of Monroe Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks — July 1 & 4 Celebration on Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 2011 Ashton Ave., Monroe Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 at dusk Just fireworks, no event Visible anywhere in downtown Monroe

—

U.S. National Whitewater Center 4th of July Celebration — July 3 & 4 Free yoga, live music and fireworks Parking is $6 and center activities are the regular price Monday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte

—

Fish for free in North Carolina — July 4 Anyone regardless of age, residency status Don’t need a fishing license to participate All day on Tuesday, July 4

—

Independence Day at the Charlotte Museum of History — July 4 Naturalization Ceremony, music, & keynote address Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3500 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte

—

If you would like to be added to Queen City News’ growing list, email digital@qcnews.com