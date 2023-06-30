CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As holiday celebrations begin for July Fourth weekend, many businesses will be closed on the actual holiday, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
If you’re planning on getting hot dogs and beverages, putting out your curbside trash, hitting the bank up, or sending some mail, here’s what to know.
Closed For The Holiday
- Mail: United States Postal Service
- US Stock Market, including the NYSE
- Nonessential Government Buildings
- Most Banks
- Shopping: Costco
In Mecklenburg County:
- Department of Social Services (DSS)
- Public Health
- Elections Office
- Tax Office
- Register of Deeds Office
- Land Use and Environmental Services Agency Offices
- Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Centers: (City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County towns may provide residential collection services. Residents should check their respective collectors’ websites for details)
- All Recreation and Senior Centers
- Indoor Aquatic Facilities
- Nature Centers
- Kannapolis: All city offices
- Hickory: Public Libraries, city offices
This is a developing story; check back for updates.