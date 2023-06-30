CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As holiday celebrations begin for July Fourth weekend, many businesses will be closed on the actual holiday, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

If you’re planning on getting hot dogs and beverages, putting out your curbside trash, hitting the bank up, or sending some mail, here’s what to know.

Closed For The Holiday

Mail: United States Postal Service

US Stock Market, including the NYSE

Nonessential Government Buildings

Most Banks

Shopping: Costco

In Mecklenburg County:

Department of Social Services (DSS)

Public Health

Elections Office

Tax Office

Register of Deeds Office

Land Use and Environmental Services Agency Offices

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Centers: (City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County towns may provide residential collection services. Residents should check their respective collectors’ websites for details)

All Recreation and Senior Centers

Indoor Aquatic Facilities

Nature Centers

Kannapolis: All city offices

Hickory: Public Libraries, city offices