SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Here is a list of major retail stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to RetailMeNot, for the better part of a decade, major retail stores have opened their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

However, that all changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, all major retail stores announced they would be closed on Thanksgiving and open at some point on Black Friday.

In 2021 and 2022, major retail stores again stayed closed on the Thanksgiving holiday and opened early on Black Friday.

Which leads us to 2023, where major retails stores are sticking with the past and staying closed on the holiday.

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Belk

Best Buy

Dick’s Sporting Goods

JC Penny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Sam’s Club

Target

Ulta

Walmart

While these stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, retailers will still be offering Black Friday deals.