CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The countdown to Christmas is in its final week.

With the majority of shipping deadlines behind us, many consumers are planning to finish their holiday shopping this weekend.

Some send their gift ideas via email or text; others may drop a few hints to their loved ones throughout the year.

“I am hoping to get a pogo stick,” eight-year-old Piper said.

When it comes to Christmas gifts, Piper is old-fashioned. She made a hand-written list.

“On my list, I have some arts and crafts stuff since I love to do arts,” she said.

On Tuesday, she spent the afternoon perusing the aisles of the North Charlotte Target with her grandmother, picking out last-minute gifts.

“Then I go with my friends and send it to Santa Clause,” she said.

For those of us unable to rely on Saint Nick or USPS to deliver our gifts this late in December, stopping by a nearby retailer will have to do.

“I think everyone feels the stress of the holidays. You can’t work in retail if you don’t enjoy it, I think,” Target store director Brittani Law said.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, retailers are preparing for the final holiday shopping rush of the season.

“So, Super Saturday is that last Saturday before the actual holiday. It’s definitely what we prepare our teams for all season long and this is kind of our Super Bowl. So, we make sure that we have our store staff, the floor is full, and we are ready and able to meet our guest with whatever needs they may have,” Law said.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million consumers plan to pick up their last-minute gifts this Super Saturday. Numbers are up significantly from the last time it fell just two days before Christmas back in 2017.

“I think definitely that holiday season sneaks up on everyone, so we are going to be busy this coming 23rd and 24th with it being the weekend right before the holiday,” Law said.

To be prepared, Target stores are receiving a new trailer of products each day and are extending store hours to midnight leading up to Christmas Eve.