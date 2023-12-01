MCADENVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – McAdenville flipped the switch to mark the holiday season as Christmas Town USA.

At a lighting ceremony Dec. 1, folks gathered in the small town to celebrate the bright idea that originated in 1956. Outside Dynamo 31, second-grader Kieran Miller did the honors by turning on the lights.

“Ushering in the season, really,” says Christy Gliddon, executive vice president of human resources for Pharr McAdenville Corporation. “It really puts everyone in the Christmas spirit especially with the music, it is such a nice vibe.”

Hot chocolate and popcorn was served at the lighting ceremony. The work and anticipation begins long before the ceremony. After nearly seven decades, the tradition has ballooned into a tradition full of holiday and community spirit.

“To me it’s home,” says Susan Bell, who was born in 1956, the year of the first annual light display that’s now nationally known. “And it’s a Christmas tradition that is wonderful and I love it.”

The light spectacle is expected to draw about a half-million people this year. They’ll turn on at 5:30 p.m. each night until 10 p.m. Because of the heavy weekend traffic, McAdenville officials suggest visitors come Monday through Thursday.

Aside from the Griswold-level of enthusiasm as seen in the classic movie “Christmas Vacation,” the display boosts downtown businesses.

“Right until about 9 or 10 o’clock at night, people walking by drinking cocoa, stopping in and checking out their favorite artists,” said Ron Davis, owner of Revolver Records.

Two Scoops Creamery is breaking out flavors like Peppermint Crunch to ring in the season.

“I think it’s going to be slammed,” said M.J. Johnson, owner of Two Scoops Creamery. “Everything I’m hearing from the community, everyone who lives here says it’s going tonight be traffic nonstop.”

The endless array of lights inspires megawatt smiles, and many feel the more, the merrier.

“Coming here and seeing how every house gets involved with the lights is incredible,” Johnson says.