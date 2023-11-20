CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This Thanksgiving travel season is expected to be the busiest one yet at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

CLT Airport reports holiday traffic will be busiest from the Thursday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 16, through the Monday after, Nov. 27.

During this 12-day period, approximately 900,000 local and connecting passengers are forecasted to depart from the airport, an increase of 9% above 2019 and 14% above last year.

Busiest Travel Days

The busiest days will be Sunday, Nov. 26; Monday, Nov. 27; Friday, Nov. 17; Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 25.

Total annual passenger traffic to date has exceeded record-breaking 2019 by 6%, while local passenger traffic has bested 2019 by 12%, CLT Airport officials said.

Book Parking Ahead of Time

CLT Airport reports that parking will be in high demand. Passengers are strongly advised to book parking online at parkCLT.com and be inside the terminal at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Security wait times are expected to reach up to 45 minutes during busy times.