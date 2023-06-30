RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — June has been a hot month for lottery wins all across the state, according to executive director of the North Carolina Education Lottery, Mark Michalko.

Between the Powerball and the Mega Millions games, jackpots that total $861 million in combined possible winnings will be up for grabs in this week’s drawings.

On Friday, the Mega Millions drawing will be for a jackpot that totals $368 million annuity—or $193.4 million if taken as a cash lump sum.

On Saturday, the Powerball will have an even higher amount on the line. A jackpot winner would get to choose between $439 million annuity or $258.3 million in cash.

So far this month, players have won 12 prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million playing Mega Millions and Powerball.

“It’s important for players to remember there are nine different ways to win so check your tickets carefully after each drawing. Good luck this weekend,” said Michalko.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.