McADENVILE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Since 1956, the small Gaston County town of McAdenville has ushered in the holiday season with a dazzling light display.

More than half a million cars drive through the small village during the month of December and they have the traffic jams to prove it. Perhaps you’ve seen them; thousands of cars snaking through McAdenville during the month of December.

It all comes with the title Christmas Town USA. But could you live there?

Growing up in Christmas Town USA

“I grew up going through Christmastown and I never would have thought that I’d be in McAdenville decorating my house,” said Karen Bynum, a longtime resident.

But decorate she does, along with every other neighbor who calls this Gaston County neighborhood home.

“We all kinds feed on each other in this town and one house is doing this so another house jumps on board,” added Ashley Hannah Murphy.

“Everyone gets swept up in it and it’s like well I’ll do a little something.”

“It’s sort of a contagious feeling and you can’t really be a grinch about it.”

Every December, more than 500,000 vehicles crawl through the McAdenville lights. But what car passengers don’t see, those who walk through do.

The McAdenville Experience

And on foot, it isn’t all red, white and green.

“We got your Snoopy, we’ve got candy cane lane, we got Rudolph and all his friends, we also got Santa at the door over here…,” said Murphy.

All of which begs the question…

“Are you required to decorate?

Yes and No. A handful of homes on the main drive are required to decorate, but the majority of homeowners there are under no obligation.

“You don’t have to decorate but, you’ll be ‘that house’ in the neighborhood,’ said Murphy.

And while there are some downsides to living in Christmas Town in December…

The magic of the holidays in Gaston County

“Getting off work at five and commuting in, it’s a bit of a struggle trying to get home. All you want to do is get home.” Any inconvenience is more than made up for when there’s merriment everywhere you look.

“You can’t help but smile when you walk out front and you see kids leaning out the windows and walking up and down the street saying ‘Merry Christmas.'”

“Even though it’s a month of lights, it goes by so fast.”

“It’s a hard place to be sad in the holiday season, so you just smile and wave!”

The McAdenville Christmas Lights begins this Friday night. Lights come on at 5:30 p.m. and go off promptly at 10 p.m. It’s free to drive through and open every night until Dec. 26.

Locals suggest visiting between Monday and Thursday to avoid the weekend crowds.